11 killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Eleven persons were killed and three injured when a trailer truck collided with a jeep on the Balotra-Phalodi mega highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Saturday. The deceased included six women.
Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and separated the mangled vehicles with the help of a crane to extract the bodies. Those injured were referred to Jodhpur after primary medical aid.
According to the police, the jeep was carrying a newly married couple and their relatives who were going from Balotra in Barmer district to pay obeisance at the famous Ramdevra temple near Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of accident victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured persons.
