11 killed in Rajasthan road accident

In a gruesome accident, 11 persons were killed and over 15 injured when a bus full of passengers collided head-on with a truck on National Highway-11 near Shri Dungargarh in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Monday. The injured were rushed to the trauma centre at P.B.M. Government Hospital in Bikaner.
Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident. The bus overturned and its front portion was mangled, in which several passengers were trapped. Rescuers faced difficulty in extricating the passengers, though the local residents and policemen doused the fire by fetching water from the nearby villages.
The bus was on its way from Bikaner to Jaipur and the mishap occurred outside Lakhasar village. Police said the early morning fog and over-speeding could be the possible causes for the accident.
