10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen

A 10-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile home in Jaipur on Sunday for allegedly killing her classmate after the two got into an argument over a pen, police said.

The girl’s parents were also sent to jail for destroying evidence by dumping the body of the 12-year-old in an open ground, officials said. The incident happened on December 11 when the victim had gone to the girl’s house to get her pen back but an argument led to a fight. The accused girl attacked the other with an iron rod in which the victim sustained critical injuries leading to her death, officials said.