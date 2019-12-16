Other States

10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen

Picture for representation.

Picture for representation.  

more-in

A 10-year-old girl was sent to a juvenile home in Jaipur on Sunday for allegedly killing her classmate after the two got into an argument over a pen, police said.

The girl’s parents were also sent to jail for destroying evidence by dumping the body of the 12-year-old in an open ground, officials said. The incident happened on December 11 when the victim had gone to the girl’s house to get her pen back but an argument led to a fight. The accused girl attacked the other with an iron rod in which the victim sustained critical injuries leading to her death, officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
murder
juvenile delinquency
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 12:17:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/10-year-old-girl-kills-classmate-in-rajasthan-after-tiff-over-pen/article30314401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY