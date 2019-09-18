10 houses torched in Manipur village

Following a land dispute between two tribes, over ten houses were torched in a pre-dawn raid on Tuesday at Makhan Khunou village in Senapati district of Manipur. A bridge, about 3 km away from Kohima, the capital of Nagaland, was also torched.

Official reports said the land dispute was the root cause of the incident.

“It is unfortunate... Preliminary reports suggest a misunderstanding stemming from land disputes,” said Chief Minister N. Biren, who holds the Home portfolio.

“Cabinet Minister Thaissi has rushed to the affected area. I am waiting for a report from the Minister. A platoon of India Reserve Battalion has been sent to maintain law and order,” he said.

Top police and civil officials and elected representatives of the district have gone to the troubled area.

There is an old foot road between Maram and Makhan villages and this seems to be the bone of contention.

Police said the intruders poured inflammable liquid on some houses at 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday. A tribal woman was reportedly injured and is said to be out of danger.

Protesting members of the Makhan People’s Organisation blocked traffic along the National Highway 2 that connects Manipur and Nagaland with Assam and other northeastern States. The organisation warned that the government should arrest the culprits within 24 hours, failing which an indefinite strike along the NH 2 would be launched.

All districts in Manipur are put on red alert to prevent any untoward incident.