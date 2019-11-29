1 litre milk mixed with water served to 81 students in UP school under midday meal scheme

A government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Chopan block has been accused of mixing one litre of milk in a bucket of water and serving it to 81 children as part of their midday meal. Officials took cognisance of the matter after a video showing milk being adulterated by Salai Banwa primary school’s cook went viral.
The government’s Mid-Day Meal Scheme aims to better the nutritional standing of school-age children in the country.
The cook is seen mixing a litre of milk in a bucket full of water in the video clip.
Basic Siksha Adhikari Gorakhnath Patel said that an inquiry has been ordered and stern action will be taken against those found responsible.
In August, a video showing a woman distributing rotis and another woman giving salt to children as midday meal in Siyur primary school in Jamalpur block had surfaced.
