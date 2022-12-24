  1. EPaper
OROP revision by Modi government is a direct impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Congress

One should understand the chronology as ex-servicemen had met Rahul Gandhi only two days ago and highlighted the issue, says Jairam Ramesh

December 24, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Jairam Ramesh seen during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s (Not in the Picture) Bharat Jodo Yatra near Jasola Metro Station in New Delhi on Saturday morning.

Jairam Ramesh seen during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s (Not in the Picture) Bharat Jodo Yatra near Jasola Metro Station in New Delhi on Saturday morning. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

New Delhi

Welcoming the Narendra Modi government’s decision to revise the pension of ex-servicemen under the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ (OROP) scheme, the Congress on Saturday said it was a direct impact of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which raised the issue.

Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said one should “understand the chronology” as ex-servicemen had met Mr. Gandhi during the yatra only two days ago and highlighted the issue. “We are happy that pension arrears of ex-servicemen will be given. This is the direct effect of the Bharat Jodo Yatra... Rahulji’s meeting yielded the decision of the Union Cabinet two days later. We welcome this decision,” Mr. Ramesh said at a press conference.

“Understand the chronology of OROP. This is the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he later said in a statement.

“On December 14, when the extension to implement revision was finishing on December 15, the government filed a Miscellaneous Application [in the Supreme Court] to skirt the issue and to buy more time till March 15, 2023. Rahul Gandhi meets ex-servicemen on December 21 at Ferozepur-Jhirka in Haryana as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They raise this issue and give him a memorandum and he supports their demands, which is given wide publicity,” he said in the statement.

“Defence Minister announces the clearance of arrears after Cabinet meeting on the evening of December 23 before Bharat Jodo Yatra enters New Delhi,” he added.

On Friday, the government approved the revision of pension for armed forces personnel under the OROP scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019 — a decision that will benefit around 25 lakh pensioners. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided by Mr. Modi.

Mr. Ramesh recalled that in September the Union government government had filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court asking the top court to allow it time to resolve this matter till March 2023.

The Congress leader said the ‘One Rank One Pension’ as announced by the UPA government on February 26, 2014 was far from implemented, both in letter and spirit.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra will continue to successfully raise the voice of our ex-servicemen. We are committed to the implementation of OROP as per the UPA’s government’s orders,” he said.

