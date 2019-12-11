Opposition speaking Pak’s language on Citizenship Bill: Modi at BJP meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the opposition of speaking Pakistan’s language on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and asserted that the legislation will be written in “golden letters” in history.
Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mr. Modi likened the bill to the government’s decision to nullify Article 370 and said it will provide permanent relief to minorities of neighbouring countries who arrived in India fleeing religious persecution.
He also asked party MPs to gather feedback from all sections of society — from farmers to the poor and industrialists — on the coming Union budget and share the inputs with the Finance Minister.
