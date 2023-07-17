HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Opposition meet in Bengaluru day-1 LIVE news | NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day

26 Opposition parties are likely to attend the 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from July 17 to take on the BJP, which is having its own meeting on July 18 with the NDA partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi

July 17, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Posters of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and leaders of others Opposition Party, put up ahead of Joint Opposition meeting, on roads in central parts of Bengaluru city, in Bengaluru on July 16, 2023.

Posters of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and leaders of others Opposition Party, put up ahead of Joint Opposition meeting, on roads in central parts of Bengaluru city, in Bengaluru on July 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru is set to hog the political limelight yet again with the upcoming meeting of Opposition parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. This is the second time in the past two months that Bengaluru will host a number of political leaders since several of them gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting in Bengaluru follows the first such gathering in Patna last month to forge an anti-BJP political front. While this meeting was scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill State.

Party sources said that more meetings are likely to be held before arriving at a consensus on seat sharing, probable common programme and strategy to highlight the failure of BJP government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, a new, refurbished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is in the works, and its first outing is planned on July 18 with a meeting of the alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.

  • July 17, 2023 10:41
    Which parties are attending the meeting?

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be part of a dinner that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be hosting for Opposition leaders in Bengaluru.

    Sources said MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new invitees who were not part of the June 23 meeting. Together, these 24 Opposition parties have around 150 Lok Sabha members and hope to expand their footprints.

    Rashtriya Lok Dal‘s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary announced that he will be attending the Opposition meeting in Karnataka, yet, there is speculation about the RLD joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) soon.

  • July 17, 2023 10:36
    Ahead of meet, CM Siddaramaiah welcomes leaders of Opposition parties

    Ahead of the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the leaders of the prominent Opposition parties in the country.

    “I heartily welcome the leaders of the prominent opposition parties in the country who have come together to fight against authoritarianism, communalism, and corruption,” he said in a tweet.

  • July 17, 2023 10:30
    No one wants to know about Opposition meet: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

    As the Opposition preps up for its second joint meeting scheduled to be held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K. Annamalai came down heavily upon the meet, saying no one wants to know about it.

    “An alliance against an individual person (PM Modi) will not last more than three months. No one wants to know about the opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru. When there is a Cauvery Management Board, the CM of the state (Karnataka) has no authority to say that he will not give water to Tamil Nadu”, Mr. Annamalai told the reporters. -ANI

  • July 17, 2023 10:29
    “Opposition is left with no agenda”: BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh on Bengaluru Unity meet

    Reacting to the upcoming meeting of Opposition parties in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Monday, BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister, Siddharth Nath Singh said that the opposition is left with no agenda and is getting desperate and frustrated.

    “The opposition is left with no agenda as they are getting desperate and frustrated. The public will win or opposition unity will win, this will be decided in 2024,” Sidharth Nath Singh said. -ANI

  • July 17, 2023 10:10
    NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day of 2nd joint Opposition meet in Bengaluru

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will not participate on the first day of the two-day joint opposition meeting to be held in Bengaluru from Monday, the party said. However, senior Pawar will attend the meeting on Tuesday, the second day of the meeting, said Maharashtra Spokesperson of NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction, Mahesh Bharet Tapase. -ANI

  • July 17, 2023 10:09
    Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi to travel to Bengaluru in afternoon for opposition meet

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Bengaluru on Monday to attend the second meeting of the opposition parties.

    Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session where they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. -PTI

  • July 17, 2023 10:07
    Opposition parties forming ‘Protection of Dynasties Alliance’: BJP chief J.P. Nadda

    BJP president J.P. Nadda alleged on Sunday that opposition parties are forming an alliance to “protect” their dynastic politics and that the Congress-led UPA stands for “utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar” -- oppression, favouritism and atrocities.

    The proposed coalition of the opposition parties is not a “Patriotic Democratic Alliance”, but a “Protection of Dynasties Alliance”, Mr. Nadda said. -PTI

  • July 17, 2023 09:02
    AAP confirms it will join Opposition meet in Bengaluru

    Making the road to Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election smoother, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that it will attend a meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

    The announcement came hours after the Congress said it would not “support” an Ordinance on control over services in Delhi passed by the Central government.

    Read more:AAP confirms it will join Opposition meet in Bengaluru

  • July 17, 2023 09:01
    24 ‘like-minded’ parties invited; Sonia Gandhi to attend

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be part of a dinner that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be hosting for Opposition leaders at Bengaluru for the mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru on July 17 and 18.

    Ms. Gandhi is expected to be part of the formal deliberations on July 18 as well for which Congress president Malikarjun Kharge has sent out invitations to 24 like-minded parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    Read more:Opposition meet in Bengaluru | 24 ‘like-minded’ parties invited; Sonia Gandhi to attend

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Politics / state politics / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party / Nationalist Congress Party / Indian National Congress / Karnataka / bengaluru

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.