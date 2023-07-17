Opposition meet in Bengaluru day-1 LIVE news | NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be part of a dinner that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be hosting for Opposition leaders in Bengaluru.
Sources said MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are the new invitees who were not part of the June 23 meeting. Together, these 24 Opposition parties have around 150 Lok Sabha members and hope to expand their footprints.
Rashtriya Lok Dal‘s (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary announced that he will be attending the Opposition meeting in Karnataka, yet, there is speculation about the RLD joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) soon.
COMMents
SHARE