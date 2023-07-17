Opposition meet in Bengaluru day-1 LIVE news | NCP chief Sharad Pawar to skip first day

26 Opposition parties are likely to attend the 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from July 17 to take on the BJP, which is having its own meeting on July 18 with the NDA partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi

July 17, 2023 10:28 am | Updated 10:50 am IST

Bengaluru is set to hog the political limelight yet again with the upcoming meeting of Opposition parties looking to draw up plans for a joint fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. This is the second time in the past two months that Bengaluru will host a number of political leaders since several of them gathered for the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The meeting in Bengaluru follows the first such gathering in Patna last month to forge an anti-BJP political front. While this meeting was scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill State.

Party sources said that more meetings are likely to be held before arriving at a consensus on seat sharing, probable common programme and strategy to highlight the failure of BJP government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, a new, refurbished National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP is in the works, and its first outing is planned on July 18 with a meeting of the alliance partners at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.