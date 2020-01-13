Congress-led Opposition leaders’ meet marred by notable absences

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday presided over a meeting of Opposition leaders to formulate a common strategy to take carry forward the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and the violence against students in different campuses.

But more than a common strategy and the parties in attendance, the notable absentees seem to have become a talking point.

As reported by The Hindu this morning, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee did not send any representative, and gave the meeting a miss. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also skipped the event predictably, but Congress’ all-weather ally, Dravida Munetra Kazagham’s (DMK) decision to not attend the event surprised many.

Owing to Assembly elections in Delhi in less in three weeks, Aam Admi Party (AAP) too did not attend the meeting. In a triangular contest, Congress is the second main contender apart from the BJP in Delhi polls.

Samajwadi Party too was absent, even though the party was part of the Congress-led delegation to President Ram Nath Kovind to protest against the Delhi Police’s action against students of Jamia Milia Islamia university.

Apart from top Congress leaders like former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and K.C. Venugopal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja, RLD's Ajit Singh and RJD's Manoj Jha were in attendance.

The leaders are expected to issue a joint statement after their deliberations that is currently on in Parliament Annexe Building.