Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army chief moves Delhi court seeking bail

Bhim Armychief Chandrashekhar Azad. File

Bhim Armychief Chandrashekhar Azad. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chandrashekhar Azad was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad moved a Delhi court on Monday seeking bail in connection with violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in old Delhi’s Daryaganj area.

Mr. Azad, currently under arrest, has said that there was no evidence against him in the FIR which states that he had instigated the crowd to march to Delhi gate from Jama Masjid and indulge in violence.

The matter will be heard tomorrow.

The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21 by a Delhi court.

Mr. Azad’s outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission.

