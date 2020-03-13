Opposition hails Farooq’s release

Opposition parties on Friday welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah after seven months of detention. Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram in a tweet said his detention showed “despotism and arbitrariness” in rule of law in J&K.

Opposition’s appeal

Recently opposition leaders have appealed for Dr. Abdullah’s release at the earliest. The appeal was signed by NCP president Sharad Pawar, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha and two former Ministers from the Vajpayee government, Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie.

“Dr. Farooq Abdullah, welcome to freedom. What was the justification to keep him in detention without charges for 7 months? If there was justification (there was none), what is the reason for releasing him today? Despotism and arbitrariness constitute the Rule of Law in J&K. And this virus is spreading to many states in India,” Mr. Chidambaram said on Twitter.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, calling Dr. Abdullah’s detention a disgrace, welcomed his “belated” release.

Ms. Banerjee, taking to Twitter, said the other two former Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, should also be released without delay. “I pray for the good health and long life of Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and veteran leader Farooq Abdullah ji,” she said.

‘Long overdue’

Mr. Yechury said Dr. Abdullah’s detention was “illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional.” “We have all been concerned about his health and well being. His release was long overdue. Several still remain detained or in prison. They need to be released immediately and democracy restored in J&K on priority. There is no political activity there right now, so democracy remains suspended. The curbs on assembly of people and other activities need to be lifted at once,” Mr. Yechury tweeted.