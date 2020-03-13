Govt revokes detention of Farooq Abdullah

The Centre on March 13 issued an order revoking the detention of former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, with immediate effect.

Dr. Abdullah was first detained on August 5, 2019 and was arrested under the J&K Public Safety Act on September 15, 2019.

Under the PSA, a person can be detained initially for 12 days. Any detention beyond three months is ratified by the PSA Advisory Board.

As per amendments made, the government mentioned 27 charges against Dr. Abdullah to detain him under the PSA and the orders were issued a night before the Supreme Court was to hear a petition on his detention on September 16.

His son and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and another ex-chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were also detained along with more than 5,000 others across the state.

In December 2019, his detention was extended by three more months.

The move “belies and betrays Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s so-called return of normalcy narrative,” the party said.

An official said a review meeting of the advisory board of the J&K’s home department, also attended by UT Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, has decided in favour of the extension of the detention of Dr. Abdullah by 60 days, as the leader has already spent 125 days.