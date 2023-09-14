Only talks will end militancy in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

September 14, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who visited the residence of the slain Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Bhat in Srinagar on Thursday, said only talks would end militancy in J&K.

“We have witnessed this devastation for many years. I don’t see its end. We get to hear about encounters in Rajouri etc. and the government claims militancy has been eliminated. Has militancy ended?” Dr. Abdullah said.

He said militancy would not end in Jammu and Kashmir till a way was not found for return of peace. “Fighting will not bring peace but talks will. Ukraine is an example. The place is devastated because of fighting. There is no way but only talks will bring peace there too,” Dr. Abdullah said.