One who doesn’t fight injustice in country will be judged a coward: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress leader was speaking at the Bharat Bachao Rally

One who doesn’t fight injustice in the country will be judged as a coward, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said at a party rally here.

At the Bharat Bachao Rally (Save India Rally), she said, “One who doesn’t fight against injustice in country will be judged as a coward. If we remain silent, our revolutionary Constitution will be destroyed and country’s division will start.”

