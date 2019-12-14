National

It’s time to rise to save country, its democracy: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi addresses the party workers during the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi addresses the party workers during the party's 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress President was addressing the party’s rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called upon people to fight against injustice. The Congress party will not step behind, but will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy, she said.

Addressing the party’s “Bharat Bachao (Save India)” rally at Ramlila Maidan, she said there is an atmosphere of “andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)” in the country and the entire nation is asking where is “sabka sath sabka vikas (collective efforts, inclusive growth)”.

She also asserted the country will fight against the amended Citizenship Act as it “shreds” India’s soul.

“Suffering injustice is the biggest crime. It’s time to rise to save democracy and Constitution. The time has come to save the country and we have to struggle hard for it,” she said.

“The Modi-Shah government bothers neither about Parliament nor institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight. They violate the Constitution everyday and then also celebrate Constitution Day,” she added.

