One in two women undergoes C-section in private hospitals, shows NFHS data

One in two women who go to a private hospital undergoes a Caesarean section (C-section) to deliver a child, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data.

The increasing trend in private medical facilities, which have seen a rise in such operations from 40.9% to 47.4%, has led to a jump in pan-India numbers with total C-sections increasing from 17.2% in 2014-2015 to 21.5% in 2019-2020, according to NFHS-5. This means that one in five women who go to any medical facility, private or public, undergoes a C-section.

According to WHO, the ideal rate of C-sections is between 10% and 15%. When the rates rise towards 10% across a population, the number of maternal and newborn deaths decreases. When the rate goes above 10%, there is no evidence that mortality rates improve.

There are many States and Union Territories where private hospitals conduct seven or eight out of 10 deliveries through C-section. These include West Bengal (82.7%), Jammu and Kashmir (82.1%), Tamil Nadu (81.5%), Andaman and Nicobar (79.2%) and Assam (70.6%). While many of these States have had a poor record in the past too, there are many others that have seen a big jump in such surgeries.

These include Assam (17.3 percentage points increase to 70.6%), Odisha (17 percentage points 70.7%), Punjab (15.8 percentage points to 55.5%), Tamil Nadu (12.5 percentage points to 63.8%) and Karnataka (12.2 percentage points to 52.5%). As many as 26 States and UTs have shown a rise in surgeries in private hospitals.

C-section deliveries have also increased in public hospitals, but this could partly be due to an increase in institutional deliveries in such facilities from 52.1% in 2014-2015 to 61.9% in 2019-2020. States with the biggest surge across public health facilities were Sikkim (12.3 percentage points), Punjab (12.1 percentage points), Goa (11.6 percentage points), Chandigarh (10.9 percentage points) and Tamil Nadu (9.7 percentage points).