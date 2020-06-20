National

Official charged with outraging quarantined girls’ modesty

Police have booked a government employee on the charge of outraging the modesty of two home quarantined girls in north Tripura.

Police said Rajib Kanti Deb, an employee of the Panchayat department, was assigned to collect information on quarantined persons in a particular locality. He is said to have introduced himself as a paramedic and, on the pretext of examining the girls, outraged their modesty. He also allegedly called the girls frequently on the phone and made vulgar comments.

The girls informed the local government officials, who in turn approached the police.

“We have registered a case and launched an investigation after local Block Development Officer submitted a written complaint,” a police officer said on phone on Friday from Kumarghat, a subdivision of Unakoti district in north Tripura.

Deb has been on the run after the registration of the police case.

