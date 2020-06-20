Official charged with outraging quarantined girls’ modesty

Police have booked a government employee on the charge of outraging the modesty of two home quarantined girls in north Tripura.
Police said Rajib Kanti Deb, an employee of the Panchayat department, was assigned to collect information on quarantined persons in a particular locality. He is said to have introduced himself as a paramedic and, on the pretext of examining the girls, outraged their modesty. He also allegedly called the girls frequently on the phone and made vulgar comments.
The girls informed the local government officials, who in turn approached the police.
“We have registered a case and launched an investigation after local Block Development Officer submitted a written complaint,” a police officer said on phone on Friday from Kumarghat, a subdivision of Unakoti district in north Tripura.
Deb has been on the run after the registration of the police case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath