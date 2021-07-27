Odisha rights body seeks report on killing of criminal in police firing

Reports say Sheikh Haider was shot dead during his alleged escape bid

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the killing of criminal Sheikh Haider in police firing during his alleged escape bid on Saturday.

The OHRC has issued notices to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police, the Director General of Prisons and the Commissioner of Police for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in this connection.

The officials have been asked to submit reports within four weeks.

“It is reported in the media that while Haider was being shifted from the Choudwar Circle Jail to the Baripada Central Jail on July 24, at Simulia he attempted to flee by snatching the gun from one member of the escort party and threatened to fire at the police party which forced the police to fire at him. He was taken to hospital at Balasore where he was declared dead,” the OHRC said.

However, family members of Haider had alleged that it was a deliberate killing by the police.

In April, Haider, convicted in murder, abduction and extortion cases, managed to escape from the SCB Medical College Hospital after drugging a police constable deployed there. The Odisha’s police administration was embarrassed by the incident. The criminal was later caught from Telangana.

The OHRC has fixed September 6 as the next date of hearing in the matter.