Number of COVID-19 tests declines rapidly in past 10 days

19.31 lakh samples were analysed on Wednesday.

India recorded 57,837 new COVID-19 cases and 1,536 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,97,57,425 cases and 3,83,467 deaths.

Kerala reported 12,469 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,830) and Tamil Nadu (9,118). Maharashtra recorded 636 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (210) and Karnataka (138). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Assam, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.31 lakh samples were tested in the country on Wednesday (the results for which were made available on Thursday). The number of samples tested has come down drastically in the last ten days. The average number of tests conducted declined from over 30 lakh on June 7 to 18.6 lakh on June 16.

About 34.63 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday, which is 6.6 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 84,700 doses more than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.26 lakh on June 16, which is more than the 26.69 lakh recorded a week before (June 9).

About 23.1% of adults in India, 43.3% of those aged above 45, and 46.8% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Thursday. While 15.9% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.6% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

India continued to record the highest number of 7-day average daily deaths globally as of June 16. The two other countries with the highest daily fatality count after India were Brazil (2,025) and Colombia (595). Nearly 34.6% of the world’s new deaths were recorded in India on June 16.