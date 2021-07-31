National

INS Airavat provides assistance to distressed fishing boat

Eastern Naval Command ship INS Airawat, a Shardul-class amphibious warfare vessel, rescued seven crew members from a distressed fishing boat, off Car Nicobar island in the Andaman area of Bay of Bengal, late on Friday   | Photo Credit: PTI

Eastern Naval Command ship INS Airawat, a Shardul-class amphibious warfare vessel, rescued seven crew members from a distressed fishing boat, off Car Nicobar island in the Andaman area of Bay of Bengal, late on Friday.

Based on a distress call received from fishing boat Saleth Matha II, INS Airavat that was on deployment for Operation Samudra Setu-II, immediately proceeded towards the distressed fishing boat at maximum speed and rendered assistance.

The naval ship after rescuing the crew members is towing the fishing boat to the nearest harbour for shelter.

The 20-metre long fishing boat with seven crew members is based at Port Blair and was found drifting off Car Nicobar due to a major defect in the gearbox, from July 29.

Gusting winds beyond 25 knots, heavy swell and intermittent rains due to active South-West monsoon in the region, had made the search and rescue operation a challenging task for the naval personnel.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 3:08:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ns-airavat-provides-assistance-to-distressed-fishing-boat/article35648290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY