Not advisable to condemn every man as rapist: Women and Child Development Minister

Smriti Irani responded to a question on marital rape in Rajya Sabha

Speaking on marital rape in Parliament, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that condemning every man in this country as a rapist was not advisable.

"To condemn every marriage in this country as a violent marriage and to condemn every man in this country as a rapist is not advisable in this august House," Smriti Irani said in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question from the Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam.

Budget Session updates | February 2, 2022

Her comments come at a time when the Delhi High Court is hearing a clutch of petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape and the Centre is expected to present its arguments in the court soon.

When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil KumarModi sought to know what the government's stand on the issue would be before the Delhi High Court, Ms. Irani said that the matter was sub-judice and she couldn't elaborate on it.

Mr. Modi had asked: "If marital rape is criminalised, is it true that the institution of marriage will end and it will be difficult to prove when a woman has consented and when she has withdrawn her consent? What is the stand of the government — will it [marital rape] be criminalised or granted immunity? My recommendation is that there should be immunity, otherwise the institution of marriage will end."