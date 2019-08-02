Not a practice to discuss security force deployments in public, says Home Ministry

The Union Home Ministry has confirmed that it issued orders for the deployment of 10,000 additional paramilitary personnel “about a week ago,” but insisted that it had “never been the practice” to discuss deployment details in public.

The Ministry's response came on a day The Hindu and other news outlets reported that an additional 25,000 Central paramilitary personnel were being sent to Kashmir.

According to sources in the Home Ministry, the deployment of 10,000 troops last week had apparently led to speculation about the despatch of additional security forces to the Kashmir Valley.

“Based on [the] assessment of the internal situation, training requirements, the need for paramilitary troops to be rotated for rest and recuperation, induction and de-induction of Central forces is a continuous and dynamic process,” the MHA source added.

There has been considerable concern in the Valley about the additional deployment of Central forces as the BJP government is publicly committed to annulling Article 35-A and Article 370 of the Constitution, which confer special status to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.