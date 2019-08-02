25,000 more troops being deployed in J&K

An additional 25,000 security personnel were ordered to be moved to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, days after Governor Satya Pal Malik said “all was normal”, fuelling a fresh wave of speculation in the State.

According to police sources, a fresh order was directed to security personnel to “work on a build-up at the district levels across the State.” Sources said 25,000 personnel, in addition to the 10,000 troops, were being inducted and split between the Jammu and Kashmir regions.

Taken off yatra duty

“Yes, we have received additional troops. Many personnel were relieved from the Amarnath Yatra duty to augment security in towns in south Kashmir,” a senior officer told The Hindu.

Sources said there was also a direction to wind up the Amarnath Yatra for the time being. Even many langars (community kitchens) operating in south Kashmir were vacated on Thursday.

Over 40 companies were deployed for the Yatra. A general high alert has been sounded in the State. There is speculation around the Centre’s move to take “significant measures” ahead of the Assembly election and fear of immediate repercussions in the Muslim pockets across the State.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, in a late evening tweet, said he received a number of requests, especially from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti for a meeting. “They are for a follow-up to today’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sb will be reaching out to political leaders of the State to meet on Sunday to discuss the prevailing situation,” he tweeted.

Sources said the meeting of the regional parties was necessitated by the sudden force build-up.

Following the development, residents in Srinagar and other places have started panic-buying of essentials.

(With PTI inputs)