Home Ministry nod for moving 10,000 security forces to J&K

In an unprecedented move, the Home Ministry on Friday granted approval for the mobilisation of 100 additional companies of security forces in Jammu & Kashmir.

A senior government official said the movement of troops was necessitated as the security forces deployed in Kashmir Valley were "stretched" in securing the Amarnath Yatra route.

However, the move has rised speculation about the Centre planning to unroll fresh measures in Kashmir.

"There is no no need to panic, extra personnel are being deployed so we could plan security operations effectively. Our hands were full as the Amarnath Yatra is going on," the official told The Hindu.

An order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs had said, “In order to strengthen the Counter Insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and order situation in J&K, deployment of additional 100 companies of CAPFs are ordered.”

Each company comprises approximately 100 personnel.

The move comes despite additional 40,000 security personnel stationed in Kashmir to maintain security of the Amarnath yatra, which concludes on August 15 and already more than two lakh pilgrims have visited the holy shrine in Kashmir.

The order comes after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval returned from Srinagar this week. He also visited the Amarnath shrine.

Speculation around the movie is also focused on the removal of Article 35A, which defines state subject laws in the State.

Last time such huge deployment was done in the Kashmir Valley before the Balakot airstrike.