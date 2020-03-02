Nod for Wi-Fi on planes with pilot’s permission

Passengers travelling in domestic flights will now be able to use Wi-Fi following permission from the pilot-in-command, according to a government notification.

“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi on board, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode, provided that the Director-General shall certify the aircraft for usage of Internet service in flight through Wi-Fi on board, subject to the procedures as specified in this behalf,” the notification states.

It added that for the purposes of this rule, an aircraft will be deemed to be in flight when all its external doors are closed following embarkation until the moment when any such door is opened for disembarkation.

Vistara was one of the first players to secure the necessary approvals from the Department of Telecomnear the end of last year.