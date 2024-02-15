GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No pre-poll alliance in J&K: Dr. Farooq Abdullah

The National Conference does not want any seat sharing with Peoples Democratic Party, which is also a part of the INDIA bloc

February 15, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Thursday ruled out any pre-poll alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in J&K.

“I want to make it clear that the NC is not going to enter into any alliance before the polls and will contest independently,” Dr. Abdullah said.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar said he was expecting that the elections will be held with along with the Lok Sabha election.

Dr. Abdullah’s statement ends the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc’s efforts to stitch a pre-poll alliance in J&K.

Official sources said Dr. Abdullah’s party intended to contest from four seats of J&K and Ladakh out of a total of six seats. The NC does not want any seat sharing with Peoples Democratic Party, which is also a part of the grand alliance. 

