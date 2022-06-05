No one is fooled by BJP's decision to suspend Nupur Sharma: Congress

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the MEA dubbing BJP spokespersons as ‘fringe elements’ is a joke and the party playing the ‘good cop-bad cop’ game is routine

Reacting to BJP’s decision to suspend its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the primary membership of the party after outrage over her comments against Islam, the Congress said that the BJP cannot fool people by playing the “good cop-bad cop” game.

Senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh speaking to The Hindu said, "The BJP is fooling nobody by this 'good cop-bad cop' routine. This is usual tactics. Get one of your people to make obnoxious statements and then appear moderate by rebuking them." He added that suspension of its two spokespersons after protests by Qatar government is playing the "good cop-bad cop" routine. He further pointed out that Qatar chose to tick off India when Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is visiting the country. Mr. Ramesh said, "First, get your people to be obnoxious. Then act against them under pressure, to appear moderate. MEA calling BJP spokespersons 'fringe elements' is a joke!"

Lok Sabha MP and former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor, condemning Ms. Sharma's remarks, tweeted, "Object lesson: Those who express bigotry at home should be aware of the consequences abroad. India has enjoyed a proud standing in the world, which is being undermined by the irresponsibility of the communal-minded who have been allowed free rein for too long by the ruling party. I think such remarks should be beyond the pale in any civilized society and am glad the BJP has taken exemplary action."

Congress General Secretary Communications Randeep Surjewala, in a long statement, questioned the knee-jerk action taken by the BJP. "The placatory expulsion of two key members and spokespersons of the BJP from its primary membership, done obviously under duress of threats from external powers, exposes the much-touted ‘muscular posturing’ and positioning of the BJP and the Modi Government," he said.

He also raised questions about BJP's sincerity regarding their reaction to Ms. Sharma asking whether the party will continue to discipline its spokespersons for making provocative statements.

"Is the BJP sincere about course-correcting? Is the BJP trying to atone for its immeasurable sins or is it more chameleon-like posturing? Will the bulldozing of India’s soul, its ethos and its all-encompassing humanity by the bulldozer of hatred finally stop? Will the mob-lynching of our Constitutional ethos cease? Is repentance by the BJP and its leadership possible? A short statement by the BJP is unlikely to halve the millions of wounds inflicted on the ethos of Indianness," he added.