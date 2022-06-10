No one can stop us from rewriting history: Amit Shah

Historians have given prominence to Mughals at the cost of Pandyas, Cholas, Mauryas, he says

The history of India has been misrepresented where prominence has been given to Mughals at the cost of empires such as the Pandyas, Cholas, Mauryas, Guptas and Ahoms, and now “no one can stop us from rewriting it”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

“Those who have distorted our history have done what they had to. But who can stop us? History is not written on the basis of the government, but on the basis of facts. Neither is history confined to history books, but spreads its own light,” Mr. Shah said at the launch of a book titled, Maharana: Sahastra Varsha Ka Dharma Yuddha.

The Minister said that it was time to stand with pride in front of the world, and after several decades “our culture is beginning to receive global acceptance”. “Historians have only discussed the Mughal rule. The Pandya empire ruled for 800 years. The Ahom empire ruled Assam for 650 years. They (Ahoms) defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji, Aurangzeb and kept Assam sovereign. The Pallava empire ruled for 600 years. The Cholas ruled for 600 years. The Mauryas ruled the whole country — from Afghanistan to Lanka — for 550 years. The Satvahanas ruled for 500 years. The Guptas ruled for 400 years and (Gupta emperor) Samudragupta had for the first time envisioned a united India. But there is no reference book on them,” he said.

The Home Minister appealed that India’s glorious history must be brought forward so that gradually the history “we think is wrong will fade away and the truth will be known”. “Why is it that many people have heard of the Battle of Haldighati, but not many know of the Battle of Dewair?” Mr. Shah said. Neither is victory nor loss in a battle the basis of history, but the outcome of such an incident is, Mr. Shah said. As an illustration he cited Rani Padmini’s jauhar which, the Minister said, continued to inspire many to stand for their dignity. He also cited the revolt of 1857 against the British Empire in which the rebels were defeated but it shook the entire country.