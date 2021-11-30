No Omicron cases in India: Health Minister

“We have resources and labs to check the virus spread.”

COVID-19 variant Omicron has not been reported in India yet, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday. He said that while the variant has been found in 14 countries so far there is no case in India.

“We are immediately checking suspicious cases and conducting genome sequencing. We are also taking all possible precautions,” he said in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. He added that India has learned a lot during the pandemic.

“We have resources and labs to check the virus spread. Also all measures have been taken to ensure this variant does not reach the country,” he said.

The Minister also noted that the Central Government has issued an advisory based on the global developments related to the new variant and is keeping a keen watch on all entry points.

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister added that studies are being conducted on the Omicron and said that all precautionary measures have been put in place in India.