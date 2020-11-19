No fee for shooting films of ‘national importance’

Applicants seeking permission to film at monuments while working on issues of “national importance” would not be charged the usual fee starting from December 25 till August 15, 2021, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Wednesday. Mr. Patel said that as a part of celebrating the 75th year of Indian Independence, they would be exempt from paying the fee for shooting at the Archaeological Survey of India’s monuments.
The exemption would apply from December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, till Independence Day next year, he said. The applicants would, however, have to apply for permission online.
