No data loss due to fire at CR building: I-T dept

“No physical records have been damaged. There was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically,” the I-T department said

Published - May 14, 2024 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Firefighting team outside the Income Tax CR Building after a fire broke out, in ITO area of New Delhi, on May 14, 2024.

Firefighting team outside the Income Tax CR Building after a fire broke out, in ITO area of New Delhi, on May 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The income tax department on May 14 said there was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers due the fire at its CR Building in ITO in which one official died.

In a post on X, the income tax department said the fire is now under control and the cause is being ascertained.

“A tragic fire incident occurred today in the Central Revenue building, New Delhi... The fire broke out in room no. 325 and adjoining room, primarily used for administrative purposes,” the I-T department said, adding immediate evacuation was carried out and fire brigades were promptly called in.

“No physical records have been damaged. There was no data loss pertaining to taxpayers as all Income Tax Returns are being filed online and all related proceedings are also being conducted electronically,” it said.

The tax department said an Office Superintendent was trapped due to smoke and lost his life, despite best efforts to save him.

“Income Tax Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the departed soul & is extending every assistance to his family in this hour of grief,” it said on X.

