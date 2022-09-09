No confusion in my mind about Congress party leadership, says Rahul Gandhi

“I have very clearly decided in my mind what I am going to do,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was non-committal on whether he would contest the election for the post of party president.

“The [Congress] president election will take place and your question will be answered. You said I have not decided. I have very clearly decided in my mind what I am going to do. There is no confusion in my mind at all,” he told reporters on the second day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kanniyakumari.

Asked whether it was not a contradiction that while he was leading a Yatra, he was shunning the responsibility of becoming the leader, Mr. Rahul Gandhi said actually there was no contradiction. He made it clear that he was “not leading the Yatra” but was “only participating in the Yatra”

“The Yatra has the Congress party’s political element to it because it is a Congress party Yatra. I agreed to join the yatra, partially because I believed in the ideas of the Congress and it is important that those ideals are spread in the country,” he said.

He also decided to join the Yatra partially because it would be a very good experience for him personally.

“It is a powerful thing to do not just from the political point of view, but also from the personal point of view. It is a different way of thinking about and looking at things. Hopefully, there will be some understanding about myself and this beautiful country from this Yatra. I think four months later, I will be little wiser,” he added.