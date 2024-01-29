GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nitish Kumar returning to NDA will have no impact on Opposition INDIA bloc: Jairam Ramesh

Interacting with reporters in Kishanganj during the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Jairam Ramesh mocked Nitish Kumar saying 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'.

January 29, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - Kishanganj

PTI
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: -

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' to return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on January 29 claimed that the JD(U) supremo's exit will have "absolutely no impact" on the Opposition bloc INDIA.

Interacting with reporters in Kishanganj during the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Mr. Ramesh mocked Nitish Kumar saying 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar'.

Speaking on Nitish Kumar allying with the BJP-led NDA, he said, “It will not have any impact on INDIA alliance…absolutely no impact. This is typical of Nitish Kumar. It is not 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', it is 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar' ".

The Congress leader also alleged that "Kumar's betrayal" was "masterminded by the Prime Minister".

He claimed that the Congress got a tremendous response from the people of Kishanganj after the 'Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra' reached the district this morning.

Mr. Kumar on January 28 took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the 'Mahagathbandhan' and the Opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Mr. Kumar's latest crossover, his fifth in a little over a decade, capped days of high political drama and blame game. It is also seen as a big setback for the Opposition unity ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.