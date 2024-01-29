GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes in West Bengal

The yatra travelled to Chopra and will go to Islampur where Rahul is scheduled to address a small gathering before entering Kishanganj in Bihar, party sources said.

January 29, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Sonapur

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd during the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, January 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed its journey from Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday, January 29, 2024 morning.

The yatra travelled to Chopra and will go to Islampur where Gandhi is scheduled to address a small gathering before entering Kishanganj in Bihar, a party leader said.

“Rahul ji spent the night at Sonapur and started the journey around 8 am from here. He is now at Islampur and is likely to address a small gathering. He will be going to Kishanganj,” the party leader said.

Party supporters and enthusiasts were seen greeting the Congress leader who was in a vehicle with a tight security cordon around the convoy.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, entered West Bengal from Assam on January 25 and took a two-day break, during which Mr. Gandhi returned to New Delhi.

It is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and then after travelling through Murshidabad, it will leave the state on February 1.

The y\atra is scheduled to travel 6,713 km over 67 days, traversing 110 districts across 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Related Topics

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra / West Bengal / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.