Nithari serial killings case: Allahabad HC acquits Koli, Pandher

A total 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pandher and his domestic help Koli in 2007. The CBI had filed closure reports in three of the 19 cases due to lack of evidence

October 16, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
A file photo of Noida businessman Maninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surendra Koli being taken to jail.

A file photo of Noida businessman Maninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surendra Koli being taken to jail. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Surender Koli and Maninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida for lack of evidence. Both had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder.

A total 19 cases had been lodged against businessman Pandher and his domestic help Koli in 2007. The CBI had filed closure reports in three of the 19 cases due to lack of evidence.

EDITORIAL | The Nithari verdict

The sensational killings came to light with the discovery of the skeletal remains of eight children from the drain behind Pandher's house in Nithari, Noida, on December 29, 2006.

Further digging and searches of drains in the area around Pandher's house led to more skeletal remains being found. Most of these remains were that of poor children and young women who had gone missing from the area.

Also Read | Nithari killings: Special CBI court awards death sentence to Koli

Within 10 days, the CBI took over case and its search resulted in the recovery of more bones.

19 bodies found

A 24-year-old maid’s body was among those of 19 victims found from the backyard of Pandher’s house at Nithari village in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This was the ninth among the 16 cases in which Koli was convicted by the court. This was also the third case in which both Pandher and Koli were convicted.

“It was alleged that Surender Koli committed the rape and murder of the victim at D-5, Sector 3, Noida in (Pandher’s house) on November 12, 2006,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

He said it was alleged in the FIR that the victim had gone to Pandher’s house for work and never came back. The family of the victim had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home on October 12, 2006.

