Nithari killings: Special CBI court awards death sentence to Koli
A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here has awarded a death sentence to the prime accused in the Nithari murders, Surinder Koli, for raping and murdering a woman.
Judge Rakesh Tripathi awarded seven years imprisonment to Koli's employer — businessman Moninder Singh Pandher — in the case linked to the murders that rocked the country.
The court imposed a fine of ₹62,000 on Koli and ₹4,000 on Pandher.
Special CBI public prosecutor Darshan Lal said the agency had produced 83 witnesses before the court and their statements had been recorded.
On the basis of evidence, Koli has been held guilty of killing, raping, hatching a conspiracy and destroying proof of crime while Pandher was accused of immoral trafficking.
