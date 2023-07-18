HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart, discusses global debt vulnerabilities

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India's leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far

July 18, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 18 met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and discussed various deliverables under G20 India Presidency, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks and global debt vulnerabilities.

Both Ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India's leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

"Key discussion items included deliverables under #G20India Presidency, including strengthening #MDBs, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities and #GPFI. Minister Liu Kun also appreciated work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for Strengthening MDBs setup under #G20India Presidency," the tweet said.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman appreciated China's efforts as co-chair of the #SustainableFinance Working Group throughout under the #G20India Presidency," it said.

The two-day FMCBG meeting ends later in the day.

Related Topics

China / India-China / politics / diplomacy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.