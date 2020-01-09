National

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar moves curative petition in SC

Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts, in the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. File

A curative petition is the last legal remedy available to a convict

In a last effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Delhi court issued death warrants against Mukesh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and said they will be hanged on January 22 at 7.00 a.m. in Tihar jail.

Also read: Nirbhaya case convict breaks down after hearing execution date

 

