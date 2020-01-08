Nirbhaya case convict breaks down after hearing execution date

After a Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, one of them broke down while the rest remained impassive when the Judge announced the execution date, said a senior officer with Tihar jail.

January 22 at 7 a.m.

The convicts, who were produced before the court via videoconferencing, will be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m.

On hearing the verdict, Pawan (25) who was in a separate cell broke down while Mukesh (32), Vinay Sharma (26), and Akshay Singh (31), who were together at the time, remained expressionless, the officer said.

Three of the convicts are lodged in Jail No 2 while Pawan is in Jail No 4.

“As per procedure, the convicts have to be moved to a separate condemned cell. They will be put under round-the-clock surveillance and their health will be monitored daily,” said the officer.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goyal said they have received the judgment copy and the death warrants. On Tuesday, the court was hearing the applications moved by Nirbhaya’s parents and the prosecution (Delhi government), seeking issuance of death warrant against the convicts.

A relief: hangman

Hangman Pawan Jallad, who is likely to execute the task, said he will get relief after hanging the rape convicts. “It will give a message to all those who disrespect women,” Mr. Jallad from Meerut said. He will be approached by the Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday as another hangman in Lucknow’s jail is said to be unwell.

“We had earlier written to the prison authority of Uttar Pradesh seeking service of hangman. Now that the death warrants have been issued, we will be writing to the prison authority again for the same,” said the officer.

Jail Superintendent of Meerut prison, V.P. Pandey, said he has not received any letter for sending Pawan for the execution.

“We will inform the family members of the convicts and their last meeting will be arranged in Tihar. Four gallows are ready and the rope ordered from Buxar jail has already reached Tihar,” said an officer.

All convicts will be hanged together, the officer added.