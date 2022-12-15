  1. EPaper
Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to U.K. Supreme Court

Nirav Modi fled India in 2018 before details of his alleged involvement in large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank became public

December 15, 2022 04:15 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - LONDON

PTI
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. File

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on Thursday suffered another setback in his legal battle against his extradition as the High Court in London denied him permission to appeal against his extradition order in the U.K. Supreme Court.

In a judgment order pronounced at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay ruled that “the Appellant’s [Nirav Modi] application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court is refused”.

Also Read | India submits reply in Nirav Modi’s U.K. extradition appeal

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal on mental health grounds when the same two-judge High Court bench ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges in the estimated $2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

Mr. Modi, meanwhile, remains behind bars at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest on an extradition warrant in March 2019.

