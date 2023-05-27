Congress flags nine failures in nine years of Prime Minister Modi’s regime

May 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

National spokesperson for the Congress M.V. Rajeev Gowda on Saturday said the BJP’s electoral loss in Karnataka marked the beginning of the end to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime. He was in the city as a part of the All-India Congress Committee’s effort to flag Mr. Modi’s nine failures, including economy, national security, agriculture, corruption, social harmony and social justice, in the nine years he has been in power.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Gowda said economic failures of Mr. Modi’s regime includes rising economic inequality, steep fuel prices despite crude oil prices falling globally and the combination of growing inflation and unemployment.

“While Mr. Modi announced that he would double farmers’ income by 2022, the government has levied Goods and Service Tax (GST) on various farm equipment. Along with this, a few years ago, the Modi government tried to bring an amendment to the Land Acquisition Act to end it and wanted to get rid of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA),” he said.

“What Mr. Modi is eating and who has provided what he is eating is not visible because the BJP has brought in something called the electoral bonds – most of the bonds have been bought at a price of ₹1 crore and above. Only the fat cats, corporates and high-net worth individuals have been buying these electoral bonds. Can we find out who is giving this? There is no transparency,” Mr. Gowda said.

He also said phenomenal growth of Indian businessman Gautham Adani and his companies in the last few years belies the promise made by the Prime Minister. Mr. Gowda also criticised Mr. Modi’s handling of national security issues with respect to China, domestic issues such as in Manipur, mismanagement during COVID-19 pandemic, bringing down State governments post election and using Central institutions, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Enforcement, Reserve Bank of India and the judiciary, for his own purposes.