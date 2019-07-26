Nine Indian sailors to return this week

Nine Indian sailors aboard a vessel that was seized by Iran have been released and are expected to return home this week. The Ministry of External Affairs said India is in talks with Iran for releasing the 30 nationals in its custody.

“Nine crew members have been released and they will be on their way to India soon. Our Mission in Iran has requested the Iranian authorities concerned for the release of the remaining crew members,” said official spokesperson of MEA Raveesh Kumar.

The Hindu had earlier reported that the sailors from the vessel MT Riah had been given air tickets to return home.

The vessel went missing on July 13 initially and was discovered in Iranian custody with 12 Indian sailors on board. This was followed by the seizure of the British-flagged Stena Impero with 18 Indian nationals on board.

The release came days after India sent a diplomatic note urging Iran to release all the sailors. On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met the Iranian Ambassador to India.

Reports indicated that Iran has given consular access to the Indian sailors of the Stena Impero.

India is one of the main providers of manpower in the global merchant navy and tanker war in the Gulf region has highlighted the risk such workforce face in moments of heightened regional tension.