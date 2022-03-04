NIA chargesheets five for smuggling using drones from Pakistan 

Case initially registered at Ferozepur police station

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five alleged Khalistani terrorists in a case involving smuggling of narcotics, weapons and explosives via Indo-Pakistan border, using drones.

The accused have been identified as Harmesh Singh, Darvesh Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lakhbir Singh Rode, founder of banned outfit International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF).

The case was initially registered at a Ferozepur police station in Punjab on August 25, 2021. The NIA took over the probe in November last year.

According to the agency, the chargesheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunitions, explosives and narcotics from across the border to carry out terror activities in India.

“These illegal consignments were sent by accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (chief of ISYF) and his associates from Pakistan, via drones,” said the agency.

The consignments were received by the co-accused and passed on to the others who were involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities, as alleged.

The NIA has so far arrested five accused in the case, while Lakhbir Singh Rode is absconding.