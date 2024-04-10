NIA arrests sixth accused in Attari drug seizure case

April 10, 2024 03:47 am | Updated 03:47 am IST - NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested another person in connection with the 2022 Attari drug seizure case.

The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh aka Soshi Pannu, a resident of Punjab’s Naushehra Panuaan in Tarn Taran. He allegedly distributed drugs, handled cash, and laundered drug proceeds through banking and “hawala” channels.

“With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to six. The case relates to a major conspiracy hatched by the international drug cartel to circulate drugs in India through various distributors and channel the proceeds to foreign-based masterminds. The case came to light following two seizures, totalling 102.784 kg of heroin valued about ₹700 crore, in April 2022 by the Indian Customs,” said an agency official.

The drugs had been concealed in a consignment of liquorice roots (mulethi) and had been sent from Afghanistan via the Attari inland customs entry point in Amritsar.

The NIA found that on the directions of Dubai-based accused Shahid Ahmed, who is still absconding, the consignment had been sent by accused Nazir Ahmed Qani from Afghanistan. It was meant for delivery to another accused, Razi Haider Zaidi, in India, for further distribution across the country.

“Razi Haider Zaidi and Vipin Mittal were arrested earlier in the case. Proceeds of narcotics amounting to ₹1.34 crore were recovered from another co-accused, Amritpal Singh, and frozen under relevant legal provisions. Amritpal Singh was arrested on December 15, 2023, while attempting to flee the country. Shahid Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed Qani are absconding.”

In December 2022, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against Shahid Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed Qani, Razi Haider Zaidi, and Vipin Mittal.