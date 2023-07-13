NExT exam deferred till further notice: Health Ministry

July 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Exit Test (NExT) has been deferred till further notice from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the National Medical Commission (NMC) said on Thursday.

“All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NExT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions,” stated the letter by NMC Secretary Pulkesh Kumar.

The test, which was mandated under the National Medical Commission Act, was to replace the final MBBS examination, act as a licentiate exam for grant of registration to practice medicine, and basis for entry to postgraduate courses instead of NEET-PG.

The test was required to be conducted within three years of the NMC Act coming into force in 2020. The deadline was extended by a year to 2024 by a gazette notification.

There is also no clarity about the NExT mock test to be conducted by the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, scheduled for July 28.