Indian Medical Association seeks a relook at proposed exit exam for MBBS students

July 06, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to take a relook at its proposed exit examination for all MBBS students in the country, which will now be the licentiate exam and post graduate selection exam.

The IMA said that nearly 50% of the total medical colleges in India were set up only 10-15 years ago, thus the standard of such colleges could not be compared with the colleges that have well-trained teachers and systems.

“All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducting the NExT will be detrimental to the students of newly started medical colleges. Also, minimum marks for passing for licensing should not be more than 30% (or percentile) if the exam is common. Testing a minimum standard should be the aim for the licensing exam and no tough questions should be included,’’ the IMA’s release said.

Stating that the Post Graduate medical entrance exam should not be a part of the NExT exam, the association said that while the licensing exam should assess the lowest minimum standard, the entrance exam would assess the most meritorious students.

It added that, as of now, there was no reason or requirement to change the existing pattern of examination for Indian medical graduates.

The association said that examinations should be conducted by universities and noted that the entire NExT exercise had been a grossly one-sided affair, without taking into consideration the legitimate concerns of medical students and the profession.