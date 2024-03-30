GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NewsClick case: Delhi Police files over 8,000-page charge sheet, names Prabir Purkayastha as accused

The final report was filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

March 30, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha. In its 8,000-page charge sheet, the Delhi police named Purkayastha as the accused.

A file photo of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha. In its 8,000-page charge sheet, the Delhi police named Purkayastha as the accused. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Police on March 30 filed its first charge sheet, spread across about 8,000 pages, in the UAPA case against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha for allegedly running Chinese propaganda, naming him and the firm owning the portal as accused.

The final report was filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur.

According to special public prosecutors, Akhand Pratap Singh and Suraj Rathi, the charge sheet names Purkayastha and PPK NEWSCLICK Studio Private Limited as accused.

Court sources said the charge sheet contains over 8,000 pages, including annexures. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on April 16.

The court granted extensions to the Delhi Police to file the charge sheet, first in December last year and then in February this year. Later, on March 20, it again extended the time required to file the final report by 10 days after noting submissions of the public prosecutors.

Section 43 D of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) extends the time required to complete investigation from 90 days to up to 180 days.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had last year registered a case under sections 13, 16, 17, 18 and 22 of the UAPA along with sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

It also arrested NewsClick's founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty on October 3, 2023.

In January this year, the present court allowed Chakravarty's application seeking the court's permission to turn an approver.

