New team takes charge at Culture Ministry

G. Kishan Reddy performs prayers while taking charge at his office, in New Delhi, on Thursday, July 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Culture Ministry got three new leaders on Thursday with Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Ministers of State (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal taking charge of their offices, replacing former MoS (independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel.

In the Cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, Mr. Patel was given the portfolios of MoS Jal Shakti and Food Processing, a step down from being MoS (independent charge).

Mr. Reddy, Ms. Lekhi and Mr. Meghwal were joined by Mr. Patel at the Ministry’s offices as they assumed charge.

After taking over, Ms. Lekhi, the New Delhi MP, said in a tweet: “Took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture today at Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi. I will ensure that all duties entrusted to me will be discharged with utmost sincerity.”

The change at the helm of the Culture Ministry comes at a time the government has launched a series of events to mark 75 years of Independence next year and is planning to open a new Museum on Prime Ministers.


Comments
