National

New anti-terrorism body State Investigation Agency formed in J&K

Family members of Deepak Chand, a school teacher who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir, mourn in Jammu, India, Friday, Oct.8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a new investigation agency, State Investigation Agency (SIA), for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in militancy-related cases in the Union Territory.

Also read: J&K recent attacks reveal terror outfits’ new strategy

The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central agencies “to take measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in militancy-related cases”, a government order said on Monday.

Also read Editorial on J&K civilian deaths: Tackling terror

The head of the CID wing will be the ex officio Director of the SIA.

“All the officers in charge of police stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of militancy-related cases, including those specified in the order, and also about such cases where any militancy linkage surfaces during the investigation,” the order said.

“Wherever, upon intimation of the National Investigation Act, 2008, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP, J&K shall, having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by the SIA and transfer the investigation of the case at any point of time during its investigation. However, if there is difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing,” it reads.

The SIA has been empowered to register an FIR suo motu, while keeping the DGP informed.

The SlA will also handle the investigation and trial of offences in cases that are transferred to the State Government under Section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008.

The fresh move comes as J&K sees no let-up in militancy and attacks. October saw 41 killings in militancy-related incidents, including 20 militants, nine soldiers and 12 civilians.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Thanjavur boy scores 710 in NEET, ranked 43 in the country

Sameer Wankhede wore ₹70,000 shirt: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

Widespread rains to continue over Tamil Nadu, schools in many districts shut on Tuesday

It seems inflation is Modi govt’s Deepavali gift to people: Rajasthan CM

Anil Deshmukh’s arrest politically motivated, aimed at maligning MVA leaders, says Nawab Malik

Now, you can download data map of local bodies in Kerala

Karnataka bypolls Live Updates: BJP wins Sindgi seat, but trailing in Hangal

Assam Assembly bypolls: NDA leads in all five seats

Dadra and Nagar Haveli bypoll | Counting of votes begins for Lok Sabha seat

Madhya Pradesh bypolls | Vote counting begins, BJP takes lead in Khandwa Lok Sabha seat

Haryana | INLD leader Abhay Chautala maintains lead over BJP's Kanda in early trends in Ellenabad bypoll

Huzurabad bypoll: BJP ahead in initial rounds of counting

Majoritarianism is a political pandemic: Mukul Kesavan

Himachal Pradesh bypolls | Congress leading in Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Baggage handling failure: Long delay in getting luggage back irks air passengers in Bengaluru

Rajasthan bypolls | Congress candidates lead in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar

Morning Digest | India will achieve net zero emissions by 2070 says PM Modi; former Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh arrested in corruption case, and more

Actor Joju George objects to Congress road blockade, injured in melee

U.S. Senators introduce amendment supporting CAATSA sanctions waiver for India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 12:29:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/new-anti-terrorism-body-state-investigation-agency-formed-in-jk/article37297553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY