New anti-terrorism body State Investigation Agency formed in J&K

It will facilitate speedy probe into militancy-related cases in U.T.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has set up a new investigation agency, State Investigation Agency (SIA), for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in militancy-related cases in the Union Territory.

The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central agencies “to take measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution in militancy-related cases”, a government order said on Monday.

The head of the CID wing will be the ex officio Director of the SIA.

“All the officers in charge of police stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of militancy-related cases, including those specified in the order, and also about such cases where any militancy linkage surfaces during the investigation,” the order said.

“Wherever, upon intimation of the National Investigation Act, 2008, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP, J&K shall, having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by the SIA and transfer the investigation of the case at any point of time during its investigation. However, if there is difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing,” it reads.

The SIA has been empowered to register an FIR suo motu, while keeping the DGP informed.

The SlA will also handle the investigation and trial of offences in cases that are transferred to the State Government under Section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008.

The fresh move comes as J&K sees no let-up in militancy and attacks. October saw 41 killings in militancy-related incidents, including 20 militants, nine soldiers and 12 civilians.