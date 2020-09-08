NDA likely to repeat Harivansh for RS Deputy Chairman post

The former Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) member Harivansh, is most likely to be repeated as the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the post while the Opposition announced efforts to put up a joint candidate for the same.
Mr. Harivansh, who was elected to the post in 2018, demitted office, as his Rajya Sabha term ended this year, but he has since been re-elected to the House, making him eligible to hold the post again.
The numbers in the House have, in recent times, been gradually tilting in favour of the NDA, although government managers say that support from smaller non-NDA parties such as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be crucial for the election.
The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, and with the biannual polls to 61 seats recently concluded, the BJP and its allies have touched the 113-mark, just nine short of full majority (according to the seats currently occupied).
A senior Minister said the party was counting on the support of a total of 140 MPs, which would include parties that had voted with the government on other bills earlier. These include the BJD with nine MPs, the BSP, the YSRCP with six MPs and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi with seven MPs.
“We do not anticipate much challenge with regard to numbers but will not take any chances,” said a senior Minister close to the developments.
Parliament has been convened after a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
